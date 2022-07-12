Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,756,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

