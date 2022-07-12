Kathmere Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. 219,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,756,456. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

