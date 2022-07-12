Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

