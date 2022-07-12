Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.22

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 318960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.