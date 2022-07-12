Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading Up 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 91,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 197,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.59.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.4683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

