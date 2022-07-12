Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.71

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 1667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($37.40) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

