Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,000. AudioCodes comprises approximately 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after buying an additional 111,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $707.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.