Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lazard by 267.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $135,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

