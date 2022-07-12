Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.46. 22,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,786. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

