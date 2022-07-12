Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 466,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.05. 181,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,105,043. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.

