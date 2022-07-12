Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 0.9% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 350,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $9.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $637.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $663.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.67. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

