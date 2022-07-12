Legacy Bridge LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 150,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,862,446. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

