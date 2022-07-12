Legacy Bridge LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 20,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,384. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its 200 day moving average is $222.81.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

