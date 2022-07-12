Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 80 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,773. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.93. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

