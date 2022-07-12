Lendefi (new) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (new) (LDFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00103185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using US dollars.

