Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.09.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 1,039,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,156,874 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

