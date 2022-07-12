LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

LGI Homes stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $20,082,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

