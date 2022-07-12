Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.4% per year over the last three years.
ASG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 4,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,905. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (Get Rating)
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
