Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 100.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

