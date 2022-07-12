Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.75. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

