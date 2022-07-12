Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $115,720.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00027819 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00246275 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.