Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

LNR stock opened at C$53.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.65. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$45.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.2399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

In other news, insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. purchased 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095. Also, insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,011,593.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,589,613.12.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

