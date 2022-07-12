Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 3rd Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.2% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.78% of Linde worth $1,303,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,734,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $7,223,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 58.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.88. 59,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.83 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

