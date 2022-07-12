Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

