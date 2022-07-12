Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $340,702,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.72. The company had a trading volume of 65,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.44. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.83 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

