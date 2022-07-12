Liquity (LQTY) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (LQTY) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $83.50 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,574,783 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.