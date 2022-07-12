LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,391,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $52,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,821,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,268,000 after acquiring an additional 112,203 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,159,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,149. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

