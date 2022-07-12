Loki Price Tops $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,002.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,089.39 or 0.05446267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00026793 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00244694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00640426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00071585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00501433 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

