Loop Capital Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.86.

NYSE SITE opened at $123.06 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

