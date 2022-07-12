LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Up 0.8%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.07). 162,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 868,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.07).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.
LoopUp Group Company Profile (LON:LOOP)
