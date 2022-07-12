LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Up 0.8%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.07). 162,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 868,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.07).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

LoopUp Group Company Profile (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

