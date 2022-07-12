Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,283.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 45,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

