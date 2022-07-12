Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP C Elisa D. Garcia Sells 15,920 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

M stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 502,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.