Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE MX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $23.92.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,668,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

