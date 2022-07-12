Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.06

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 67982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

