Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 47700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$57.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Maple Gold Mines alerts:

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.