Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 47700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$57.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)
Featured Stories
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.