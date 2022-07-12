MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.25.
MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average is $319.65.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
