MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.25.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $361.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $249.01 and a 12 month high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.65 and its 200-day moving average is $319.65.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

