Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $45.89

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $44.05. Matador Resources shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 10,680 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $58,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $47,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

