McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 63350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

