McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 63350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

