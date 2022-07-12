Mdex Price Hits $0.0833 (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $75.23 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,436,035 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

