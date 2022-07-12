Menlo Advisors LLC Buys 12,280 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 3.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,493,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 385,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

