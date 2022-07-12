Merculet Price Up 18.3% Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $316,590.79 and approximately $52,483.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00107662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

