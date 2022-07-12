Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.
MTH stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
