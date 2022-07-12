Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given New $91.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

MTH stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

