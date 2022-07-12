Michael Linse Sells 1,696,646 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,539,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,391. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.96. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 111.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

