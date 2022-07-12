Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBPFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.28) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

