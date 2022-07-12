Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces GBX 1.15 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MTU stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.26). 48,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 31.62 and a current ratio of 31.96. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.84. The company has a market cap of £177.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
