Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces GBX 1.15 Dividend

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MTU stock traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106 ($1.26). 48,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 31.62 and a current ratio of 31.96. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.84. The company has a market cap of £177.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

