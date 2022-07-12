Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.44) to GBX 650 ($7.73) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.25) to GBX 834 ($9.92) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $754.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $10.92 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

