Morgan Stanley Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $40.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

SRC stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

