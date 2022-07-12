Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

