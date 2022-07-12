Morgan Stanley Trims DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Target Price to GBX 7,400

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,855 ($93.42) to GBX 7,400 ($88.01) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($83.25) to GBX 7,500 ($89.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. DCC has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

