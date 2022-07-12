Morgan Stanley Trims M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price to GBX 255

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 255 ($3.03) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 230 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.81.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.28 on Friday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

